Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 3,850 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $457,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBML stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

