CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $108.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.