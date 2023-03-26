Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.85.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $152.58 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $154.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.31.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 30,362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 234,698 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

