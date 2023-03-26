Dawn Protocol Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $55.83 million and approximately $8.02 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00330607 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,259.56 or 0.25859805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

