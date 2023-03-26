DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,525,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,258,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $6,593,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $4,795,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

