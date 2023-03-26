DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Cap of $888,956.22

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $888,956.22 and approximately $82.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00075923 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00153093 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00035291 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00042124 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,909,249 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

