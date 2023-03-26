Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Deutsche EuroShop Stock Performance

Shares of DEQ stock opened at €18.39 ($19.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €20.98 and a 200 day moving average of €21.84. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €14.92 ($16.04) and a 52 week high of €26.80 ($28.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

