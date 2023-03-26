Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Deutsche EuroShop Stock Performance
Shares of DEQ stock opened at €18.39 ($19.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €20.98 and a 200 day moving average of €21.84. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €14.92 ($16.04) and a 52 week high of €26.80 ($28.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17.
Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile
