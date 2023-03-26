Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 616,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,890 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares accounts for about 3.7% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,516,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 326,056 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 529,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 390,551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2,037.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 194,496 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 641.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 175,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 179,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 112,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXS opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

