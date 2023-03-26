DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,338 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,115,000 after buying an additional 314,790 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,110,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 4,891,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after buying an additional 362,412 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,622,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,442,934. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 786,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,142,924 shares of company stock worth $21,754,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.