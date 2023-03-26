Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Eaton by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.04. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

