ECOMI 24-Hour Volume Tops $760,574.84 (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. One ECOMI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ECOMI has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ECOMI has a market cap of $215.67 million and approximately $760,574.84 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ECOMI

ECOMI (OMI) is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

