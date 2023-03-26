Elastos Price Reaches $1.19 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00004322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $24.20 million and $121,000.48 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elastos has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

