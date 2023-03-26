Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 2.2% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $336.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

