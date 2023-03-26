ELIS (XLS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $23.00 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $23.00 million and approximately $388.69 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11643462 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $299.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

