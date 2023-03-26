Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 615 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.08.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $186.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.94. The stock has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

