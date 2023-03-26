Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after buying an additional 281,950 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after buying an additional 128,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after buying an additional 307,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

UNP stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

