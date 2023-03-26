Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 364 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,074,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Eaton Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $163.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

