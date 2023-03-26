Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,803 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,803 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,532,000 after buying an additional 515,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shell by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $998,596,000 after buying an additional 1,295,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Shell by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $549,346,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

