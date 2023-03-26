Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Danaher by 13,959.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after buying an additional 3,927,034 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 515.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 23,726.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 788,672 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Danaher by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,982,000 after buying an additional 567,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $248.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.48. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

