Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

