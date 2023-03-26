Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Stock Up 0.2 %

NVEE opened at $99.17 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $154.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $1,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About NV5 Global

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.