Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 743 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $200.82 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

