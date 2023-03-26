Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes $525,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $16,460,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $636.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $265.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.