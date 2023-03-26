Elrond Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.08 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $14.63 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $42.80 or 0.00152485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elrond has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,187,779 coins and its circulating supply is 25,182,627 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elrond is multiversx.com. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiversX is a blockchain platform designed to provide scalability and secure decentralized applications. It is powered by adaptive state sharding, secure proof of stake, and a dedicated virtual machine that enables developers to build applications in a variety of languages. The platform has a network structure which includes a metachain, shards, and nodes and three distinct roles: Validator, Observer, and Fisherman. eGold (EGLD) is the native token of the MultiversX blockchain, used to pay for services on the network and as collateral for validators. MultiversX was founded in 2017 by Lucian Todea, Beniamin and Lucian Mincu and is supported by the Elrond Network. It conducted a successful private investment round and an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) in 2019 and launched its mainnet in 2020, where it changed its cryptocurrency from ERD to EGLD.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

