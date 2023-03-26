Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.23.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. CSFB lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE:ENB opened at C$50.43 on Friday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$48.88 and a 12-month high of C$59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.25.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

About Enbridge

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.887 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 277.34%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

