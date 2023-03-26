Energi (NRG) Market Cap Achieves $14.43 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. Energi has a total market cap of $14.43 million and $387,439.68 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00060624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00040156 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017626 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,974,112 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

