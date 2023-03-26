Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 612,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned 1.09% of Energy Recovery worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 248.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.69. 217,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.16. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.

In related news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $72,083.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,074.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,489 shares of company stock worth $195,367 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

