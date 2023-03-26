Energy Web Token (EWT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.20 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $114.77 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.48 or 0.00012482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00332175 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,233.85 or 0.25982414 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s launch date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energy Web Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energy Web Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

