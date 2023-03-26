EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,165 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 40,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in EOG Resources by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 9,496 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $105.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.45.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

