EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $23,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

