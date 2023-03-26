Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.40.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Equinor ASA stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,388 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Featured Stories

