Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.40.
EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Equinor ASA stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $42.53.
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
