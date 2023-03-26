ERC20 Hits 24 Hour Volume of $134.91 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and $134.91 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025468 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00030091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018305 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003515 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00199487 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,773.48 or 0.99992306 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01035971 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $31.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

