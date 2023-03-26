Ethereum Classic 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $112.78 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and approximately $112.78 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $20.30 or 0.00072928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,836.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00333596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.24 or 0.00575713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00445391 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,108,937 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

