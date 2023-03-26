Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $20.16 or 0.00072477 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $131.88 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,811.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00333302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.00584456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.00449650 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,107,943 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.