Ethereum (ETH) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $1,760.37 or 0.06329822 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $215.42 billion and $6.81 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00061289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00040352 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020672 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017755 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001115 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

