European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given a C$4.15 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Cormark set a C$4.15 price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.45 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.44.

Shares of ERE.UN stock opened at C$3.25 on Wednesday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$2.70 and a 12-month high of C$5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$293.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.17.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

