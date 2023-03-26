Evermay Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2,219.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV opened at $70.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.03.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

