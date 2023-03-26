Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys 475 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 727,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

