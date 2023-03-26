Evermay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after buying an additional 100,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Shares of GD stock opened at $223.50 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

