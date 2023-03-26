Evermay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $217.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.