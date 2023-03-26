Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $37.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

