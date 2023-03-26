Evermay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 124,802 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $865,000.

BSCN stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

