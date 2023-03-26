Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 730 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

