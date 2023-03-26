Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exagen Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ XGN opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.26. Exagen has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 66.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 50.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

