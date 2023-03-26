Farmers Trust Co. Buys New Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $190,648,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Elevance Health by 350.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,905,000 after acquiring an additional 280,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $100,792,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $54,656,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health stock opened at $456.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.78. The stock has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.68.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

