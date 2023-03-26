Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

