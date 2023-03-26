Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 300 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in General Electric by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 43,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $91.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $94.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

