Farmers Trust Co. Reduces Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,871,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.7 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

Shares of NOW opened at $432.90 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62. The company has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 270.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

