Farmers Trust Co. Sells 1,254 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $58.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.68. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

