Farmers Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hubbell Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

NYSE HUBB opened at $230.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.41. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $263.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Articles

